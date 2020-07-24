Talented singer and musician, Jordan Lucas Keesecker, of 9 Cherrybrooke Lane, White Hall, left this world on July 19, 2020. Jordan was the cherished and beloved son of John and Mindy Layne, loving brother of Ryan and Bethany Keesecker, and the adored grandson of Larry and Faye Hodge and John and Ann Keesecker.
Jordan was born on January 21, 1998, in New York but spent most of his life in West Virginia having friends from Princeton north to Fairmont. He never met a stranger and was a kind and gentle soul. His sense of humor was unparalleled.
When he sang and played his guitar, you were transported to another world. Jordan enjoyed the outdoors and hanging out with friends and playing with his niece and nephew, Ella Rager and Oliver Layne. He was employed at Gabes warehouse where he found a new pack of friends whom he adored. Jordan was preceded in death by his uncle, Mark Keesecker, in 2007, and was extremely saddened by the death of his father, Matthew Keesecker, in 2014, after which he began suffering with depression. In November 2019, he slid into a deep depression from which he seemed to have emerged. His decision to take his own life — a life full of so much accomplishment and purpose, was completely unexpected and shocked everyone who knew him. Those left to mourn him in addition those mentioned above are his stepsiblings Heather Rager ( Drew), Kate Layne, Emma Porter, his sister-in-law Destany Keesecker, and soon to be brother-in-law Jayson Steele, his aunts and uncles: Greg and Debbie Hodge (NC) , Gary and Madilyn Hodge (CA), Jeffrey and Debi Hodge (TN) and Scott and Susan Hodge (SC).
He had multiple cousins who are now mourning his loss, Katherine and Josh, Christina, Kimberly Tina, Michael, Jeffrey, Kayla, Cole, Breyer, Isaac, and Zoe,along with a large extended family of Keesecker’s from coast to coast.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26, at Jewel City Church, 511 Jewel City Boulevard Meadowbrook, WV.
