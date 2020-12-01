JOHNSON CITY - Jordan Gabriel Cruz, 38, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born in Freehold Township, NJ to Judith Ann Valdez and the late Angel Jesus Cruz.
Jordan had been proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army since 2004. He was serving as the Army recruiter in the Tri-Cities at the time of his passing.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish Jordan’s memory include his loving wife of 17 years, Dollena Marie Cruz, their children: Jordan Jr., Logan, Eliju, and Autum; grandchildren, Lexi and Euryah, 1 sister and 3 brothers.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1:00 pm until a Celebration of Jordan’s life at 3:00 pm in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Mr. David Ensminger officiating. A Military graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Knoxville. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cruz family during this difficult time.