JOHNSON CITY - Joni Perkins Cannon, 72, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport.
Joni was a Johnson City native and a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Kathleen Kelsey Perkins.
She was a 1966 graduate of Science Hill High School, and prior to her recent decline in health, was completing her B.S. Degree at E.T.S.U.
Joni retired in 2012 from E.T.S.U. where she worked as an Executive Aide for twenty years. She was Founder and Director of Cap the Gap for children in foster care for Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Greene Counties, as well as a Charter Board Member of Isaiah 117 House.
Joni was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Dale H. Cannon; her daughter, Tara Thomas and husband John Thomas, Elizabethton; her son, Kyle Cannon and wife Melinda Cannon, Mount Carmel; five grandchildren, John Elijah and Elizabeth Thomas; Molly, Jack and Luke Cannon; two sisters, Jeannie Hartnagel and husband Robert, White, GA; Mary Austin and husband Dwayne, Johnson City; two nieces, Amy and Keri Austin; two nephews, Michael Swink and wife Kathy, Tony Swink and wife Tammy, and their children Tommy, Savannah and Cecelia.
The memorial service celebrating Joni’s life will be conducted Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 5:00 P.M., in the Sanctuary of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604, with Pastor Jim Nipper, officiating. The service will be live-streamed at oursaviorlutheran.com.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-5:00 P.M. in the Parish Hall of the church.
Those planning to attend the visitation and/or service will be required to wear a mask or protective face covering, and are requested to practice appropriate social distancing.
There will be a private graveside committal service and inurnment at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.
Memorial contributions in Joni’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Cannon family. (928-6111)