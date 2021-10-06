ERWIN - Jonathan H. Ray, 43, Erwin passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of Rev. Howard Ray and the late Betty Alice Chesser Ray. Jonathan worked in the Heating and Cooling Industry for many years.
Jonathan liked to hunt and fish when time was allowed. He also enjoyed watching his daughter play volleyball every chance he could get. He liked to just spend time with the family when he was able to. Jonathan also liked to help family and friends when he could. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Small Ray; his father and step-mother, Rev. Howard Ray and his wife, Kathy; two daughters, Rylee Ray of Johnson City and Addison Ray of Erwin; two sisters, Tiffany McCurry and husband, Ben of Green Mountain, NC and Rebecca Burgner of College Station, Texas; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services for Jonathan will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3033 S. Roan Street, Johnson City with Pastor Noah Taylor officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. The family asks that in place of flowers please make donations in Jonathan’s name to Isaiah 117 House, 1705 State Line Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church shoe fund, 910 Hoback Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or to anything that helps foster or orphaned children.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ray family.