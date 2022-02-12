Jonathan David Weems, was born on August 5, 1986 and went to Heaven on February 10, 2022.
The adored ‘funcle’ of 11 nieces and nephews who remain wild and crazy about him, Jon is cherished and survived by his parents, Reggie and Teana Weems of Johnson City, and two loving sisters, Stephanie Kollock (Roger) of Broken Arrow, OK and Angela Scalf (Charlie) of Johnson City, as well as innumerable friends who also passionately love him. Even in the hospital he made us laugh out loud. He remains eternally in our hearts as the fun-loving, larger-than-life little boy and young man who exemplifies joy itself.
Jonathan was always a very grateful person, even for the smallest of kindnesses. On his behalf, the family expresses sincere gratitude to Dr. Keith Cook, Dr. Jason McKinney, Dr. Tariq Haddadin, Dr. Trevor Clarkson, Dr. Andres Diaz, Dr. Steven J. Baumrucker, Heather Holland, Chris Miller and the 2500/2600 wing medical staff of the Johnson City Medical Center; and Morris-Baker Funeral Home all of whom cared for our son and brother with such expertise and tenderness.
A celebration of Jonathan’s life and of our eternal hope in Christ will be held this Sunday, February 13th at 2pm at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, TN. (No receiving of friends).
In lieu of flowers, the family has established the ‘Jonathan Weems Addiction Recovery Fund’ to help end the stigma of addiction and to support addiction counseling services. Gifts can be sent to Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Weems family. (423) 282-1521.