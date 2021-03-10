ELIZABETHTON - Jonathan David Parlier, age 39, of Elizabethton, Tennessee left his earthly home on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong native of Elizabethton and Johnson City, Tennessee. Jonathan was born on September 6, 1981 to David and Karen Parlier.
Jonathan was educated at Elizabethton High School and graduated in 1999. He was very active in the band and enjoyed playing the trumpet. He then attended ETSU, where he also played in the band and the jazz band. Jonathan loved all types of music and worked as a disc jockey for over a decade. He also enjoyed cooking, woodworking, carpentry, making jewelry, gardening and landscaping but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
As a child Jonathan enjoyed all sports including baseball, tennis, fishing, disc golf and soccer. He was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was very active in the church youth group and went on several mission trips. Jonathan was such a kind soul and a friend to everyone. He always made jokes and laughed and made everyone around him smile. He will truly be missed by all, a bright soul gone too soon.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by a sister, Allison Dugger and her husband Chris Dugger; three children: Joshua Reuben Parlier (age 18) Alyssa Marie Janelle Parlier (age 15) and Ellalyné Elizabeth Abel Parlier (age 4); his fiancé, Hannah Beth Abel; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Jonathan David Parlier will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, March 12, 2021 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, F and Roan Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee with Tim Mindemann, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Chris Dugger, Tommy Price, Jeremy Peters, Aaron Jones, Greg Holt, Mike Sullivan, Darren McKinney and Brett White.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and funerals to please bring and wear a mask.
