JOHNSON CITY - Jon Lee Larimer, 44, of Johnson City died November 26, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Joe and Sharon Johnson Larimer.
Jon was a landscaper.
He was of Lutheran faith.
Jon enjoyed being with and around family.
He graduated from Science Hill High School where he played soccer and played travel soccer and on All Star teams.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Charles Larimer preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are, Nicholas Davis Larimer (wife, Maddison) their son, Noah Wayne Davis and his fiancée Amber Ramsey Larimer.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Steve Guinn. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
Contributions may be made in Jon’s honor to Washington County – Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker. Com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Larimer family. (423) 282-1521