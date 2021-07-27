JOHNSON CITY - Joi Francis, 51, of Johnson City, TN, gained her angel wings on Friday, July 23, 2021.
She was of the Apostolic faith, baptized in Jesus’ name and received the Holy Ghost.
Joi was a very special person. Anyone who knew her, loved her. She loved being outdoors and taking care of her plants.
Joi loved spending time with her family: fishing and going to Atlanta Braves games with her dad and beach trips with her sister Shayne, they had the closest bond and they were nearly inseparable. She loved her niece, Hannah, and nephew, Jeremiah, more than anything. She loved rides in the country with Jeremiah and pranks and jokes with Hannah that included late night pictures and text messages. Joi loved playing and being active with her great-nieces, Kennedy, Baileigh, and Aubree, who were some of her greatest joys. Joi especially enjoyed Kennedy who always kept her laughing and smiling. She had a special bond with her cousins, Heather, who was more like a sister, and their trips to the park, and Cindy, who she enjoyed water therapy with. For eight years, Joy has longed to be in heaven with her mother, Barbara “Jo” Francis.
Joi was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Francis; brother, Shannon Francis; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Ruth Francis; maternal grandparents, Tom and Ellen Hilton; and niece, Bobbi Jo Shea Leigh Francis.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Bobby Francis; siblings, Maverick (Leeanne) Francis, Shayne Francis, and Venus Smith; nieces and nephews, Michael, Mason, Maddox, Jeremiah (Danni), and Hannah; and great-nieces, Kennedy, Baileigh, and Aubree.
Services are private.
