Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived, while I was strong.”
JONESBOROUGH - Johnny Wayne Long, 74, of Jonesborough, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born in Johnson City, a son of the late Walter Long Jr. and Dorothy McLemore Long.
Johnny was a proud American and a dedicated patriot. He served his country in the United States Army, including two tours in Vietnam.
He went on to make a living as a long-haul truck driver, eventually retiring from Harris Trucking Company. He enjoyed spending his free time listening to classic country tunes, watching old westerns, and appreciating classic cars.
Johnny was a member of the Jonesborough Church of God.
Most of all, he will be remembered for the love shared and memories made with his family, who he cherished above all else.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: his son, Johnny W. Long Jr.; wife, Brenda Long; special friend, Beulah Hamm; and beloved four legged friend, Jingles.
Those surviving include: children, Charlotte Long Richard and husband David, Donna McMillion and husband David, Sarah Woods and husband Ricky, Woody Stringfellow and wife Cyndee; brother, Ronald D. Long and wife Phyllis; sister, Kimberly S. Long; six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many more beloved family members and friends.
The family of Johnny Long will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. He will be interred at Mountain Home National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.