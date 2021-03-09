JOHNSON CITY - Johnny Wayne Bennett, age 52, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, Johnny is a son of Phyllis Ann (Butler) Bennett and the late Steven Wayne Bennett. He was a member of Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking. In addition to his father, Johnny is preceded in death by one brother, Tracy Bennett and one sister, Lisa Ann Bennett.
In addition to his mother, Johnny Wayne Bennett leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife: Sharon Bennett; Father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jerry and Linda Phillips; Numerous nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Johnny Wayne Bennett in a graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Barnett Family Cemetery, 2116 Spencer Lane, Johnson City, TN 37604. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Barnett Family Cemetery by 12:50 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pallbearers will be notified.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that all who attend services please wear a mask or face covering at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Valley Funeral Home to help cover expenses.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Johnny Wayne Bennett through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.