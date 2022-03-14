CHUCKEY - Johnny Riddle, 70, of Chuckey, passed away March 10, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Maggie Lance Riddle; his brothers: Lee, Fred, Clarence Riddle; and sisters: Kate Lawing, Ruth Stancil, Margaret Walker and Pearlean Story.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janice; two sons and one daughter in law: Curt and Jana Riddle and Matt Riddle of Chuckey; two sisters: Judy Metcalf of Erwin and Edna Chrisman of Michigan; one brother and sister-in-law: Doyle and Karla Riddle of Mascot; several nieces and nephews; and special niece: Nancy Edney of Erwin.
Johnny was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea in 1971-1972. He worked at TRW for 17 years and then became the owner of Johnny’s Floor Mats for 20 years after. He was a devoted husband and father and an avid UT Vols and Atlanta Braves fan who enjoyed nothing more than telling stories and making people laugh. Johnny never met a stranger and was always warm and welcoming. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 4-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The graveside service will be at 1PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mt. Home National Cemetery.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the services.