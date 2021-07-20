ERWIN - Johnny Mack Corn, age 78, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Thomas “Mutt” and Rosa Lee Harris Corn.
Johnny retired from Hoover Ball in 2003 where he was employed for over thirty years as a supervisor. He attended Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church. Johnny loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed coaching and teaching baseball for many years. Johnny was an Atlanta Braves and University of Tennessee sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Corn.
Survivors include his sons: Michael Corn, Columbia, TN and John Corn, Jr., Erwin; two sisters: Janice Metcalf (John), Erwin and Brenda Sue Sparks (Ed), Flag Pond; nieces and nephews: Vicki Perry, Stuart Sparks, Benjamin Sparks, Katie Sparks, T.J. Metcalf, Adam Pritchard, Aaron Pritchard, Andrew Shipp, Dan Shipp, Elodie Metcalf and Holston Metcalf; his dog, Ellie May.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Johnny’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church. Reverend Craig Shelton and Reverend George Rolling will officiate. Interment will follow in the Upper Higgins Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may send donations in memory of Johnny Mack to: Unicoi County High School Baseball Program, 700 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
