GRAY - Johnny H. Dugger, 60, of Gray, TN departed this life to be with the Lord at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Johnny was born November 28, 1959, to Betty Davis Dugger Maggart and the late Homer G. Dugger.
Johnny was a US Army Veteran of Desert Storm with the 912th MASH / Motorpool Sargent and the recipient of two bronze stars. He worked for TPI Corp and Norman Davis Construction.
He was a devoted husband, son, father, brother and friend. Johnny’s passions were NASCAR, the Titans and the Vols! Also helping his daughter Sarah rescue and find forever homes for dogs and cats with two very special rescued friends, Simon and Rallo, will forever miss him.
Those left to cherish Johnny’s memory are his wife, Jennifer Ingle; son, Brandon Dugger; daughters, Stephanie Dugger and Sarah Ingle Boyer and husband, Cody Boyer; his brothers, Larry, Mike, and Greg Dugger; several, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; special devoted friends, Jeff Dennison, Keith Brown and Tammy Peters.
The family will receive friends in the Valley on Sunday, October 25, 2020, starting at 3:00 pm.
Military Graveside Honors will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at 1:45 pm under the main portico entrance of Oakhill Funeral and Cremation Services. American Legion Hammond Post 3 and Gate City Post 265 will present honors.
The care of Johnny H. Dugger and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.