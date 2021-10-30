JOHNSON CITY – Johnny Edward Roark age 65 of Johnson City, Tenn. Passed away on Sunday October 24, 2021 with Hattie by his side.
Johnny was born on August 14, 1956 in Johnson City, Tenn. to Samuel and Billie June Roark.
Johnny was a Christian and attended several area churches but loved Johnson City Freewill Baptist Church.
Johnny enjoyed life and being outdoors, there was never a dull moment. The space he left can never be filled. Johnny will be missed forever.
Johnny worked at Bay’s TV, Freeman & Taylors Dry cleaning and Morflo’s several years before becoming disabled due to cancer.
Johnny was an avid Tennessee Vols fan-he always wore a Tennessee hat or shirt to show his support. He was a wrestling fan and loved traveling and going to all the matches with his brother Bobby Ray. He loved fishing all the local lakes.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Billie June Roark.
Those left to cherish Johnny’s memory are the love of his life Hattie Tapp; brothers Ronnie & Sandra, Timmy & Patricia, Ricky & Barbara, Randy & Andrea, Bobby & Danette; Sisters Beatrice & David Snyder, Shelby & Gene Greer, Vicky & Terry Campbell, Brenda & Terry Smith and several nieces and nephews.
Johnny’s wish was to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Johnson City Freewill Baptist Church on November 1st at 6:00 pm. The family of Johnny would like to thank his caregivers Rachael Baber and Wendy Miller, AJ Baber for their love and help during this difficult time. Thanks to Ballad Hospice & Dr. Grant Taylor, for their service and guidance. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the American Cancer Association in Johnny’s honor.