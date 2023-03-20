ERWIN – Johnny E. Tipton Sr. left this walk of life and went to be with the Lord his Savior on March 18, 2023. He was 88 years old.
Johnny was the son of the late Fred and Ocy Tipton of Erwin, TN. He was preceded in death by his son Paul Tipton in 2010 and his brother Jimmy Tipton.
He leaves behind his wife of 66 years Elizabeth Marie Tipton, his son John Tipton (Regina) and sister Charlotte Jean Hensley. Four Grandchildren Philip Tipton (Brittney), Molly Duncan (Jesse) Nathanael Tipton (Britany) and Maggie Tipton. He has 4 great grandchildren Ivy, Nora, Hudson and Maya. He also had his daughter-in-law Paula Tipton and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Tipton served his country for 20 ½ years in the Air Force and was stationed overseas on several occasions. He retired with the rank of E7 Master Sergeant. After retirement he moved back to Erwin and was the owner operator of Erwin Upholstery for 40 years.
Johnny was a member of Calvary Baptist Church Erwin TN. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going camping at the lake. He loved to fellowship with his family, friends and his church. He had many wonderful friends and he truly loved them and his family.
We were indeed blessed by his love and companionship for all these years. He loved the Lord and his Testimony stood before us. He will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.
The Receiving of Friends will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin, TN on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and the Funeral service will follow.
The Burial Service will be at Evergreen Cemetery Erwin, TN the following day on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
The family wants to send a special word of thanks to the people that have taken such good care of Mr. Tipton during his illness. Amedisys -Becky Bennet Allen and Brennen Ricker Lakebridge Nursing Home – Wanda, Hayden, and Michelle and the VA Hospital - nursing staff.
This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Johnny E. Tipton Sr. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Johnny E. Tipton Sr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.