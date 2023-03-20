ERWIN – Johnny E. Tipton Sr. left this walk of life and went to be with the Lord his Savior on March 18, 2023. He was 88 years old.

Johnny was the son of the late Fred and Ocy Tipton of Erwin, TN. He was preceded in death by his son Paul Tipton in 2010 and his brother Jimmy Tipton.

