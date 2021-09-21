JOHNSON CITY - Johnny Dewayne Whitehead, age 58, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Joshua (Amanda) of Ohio, Justin of Johnson City, Nicholas of Ohio, and Nathan Whitehead of Johnson City; grandsons, Malachi and Deacon Whitehead of Ohio; mother, Carol Pierce of Johnson City; siblings, Jacquie (Richard) Clark of Kingsport and Brian (April) Pierce of Elizabethton; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Johnny’s family will hold a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at Norton Pavilion in Rotary Park in Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Whitehead family on the website www.morrisbaker.com
