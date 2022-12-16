Johnny Blair Mills Dec 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON - Johnny Blair Mills, 77, of Elizabethton passed away on December 15th, 2022 after an illness. The family will hold a gathering to remember his life at a later date.Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Mills family. Office: 423-543-5544 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnny Blair Mills Illness Pass Away Gathering Date Condolence Hathaway-percy Funeral Cremation Services Work Recommended for you ON AIR