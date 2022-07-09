JOHNSON CITY - Johnny Barnett, 78, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Johnny was a Johnson City resident, having been born in Quantico, VA, and raised in Johnson City. He was a son of the late John “J C” and Elizabeth Dale Barnett.
Johnny was a 1963 graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He worked as an Assistant Engineer with Atmos Energy for 27 years. Johnny was a man of great faith who loved the Lord with all his heart. He attended and was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Johnny, despite his handicap of having polio since the 1940’s, never let it stand in his way.
In addition to his parents Johnny was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann McGee Barnett, and sister, Mary Louise Barnett.
Survivors include his siblings, Maria Barnett Eanes, Ann Barnett Shoun, Robert L. Barnett, Michael McKinney, Debbie Franklin; several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Live Service at a later date.
