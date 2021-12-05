Johnnie L. “J.B.” Renner went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, December 3rd, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was 89 years old.
After serving his country in the Korean War, he was employed by the Cherokee National Forestry. Additionally, J.B. was a farmer, a builder of log homes, and a craftsman of woodworking. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted, lifetime member of Mt. Olivet Church of Christ.
J.B. is survived by his five adored daughters and son-in-laws as well as his cherished son and daughter-in-law: Mettra & Alford Taylor, Elaine & Justin Copp, Mary Ruth & Winzo Rice, Rintha & Tom Knittel, Elizabeth & A.D. Frye, and Johnnie & Jill Renner; three sister-in-laws Cecil Renner, Lorene Renner, and Marie Brown; twelve grandchildren: Rachel Waddell, A.J. Taylor, Ayla Morgan, J.F. Copp, Hannah Mrazik, Shawana Trammel, Amanda Rice-Hawk, Sasha Baxter, Megan Trent, Rebecca Rhodes, Kayla Holley, and Caleb Renner; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Taylor Waddell, Trent Waddell, Teagan Waddell, Cadence Waddell, Rhett Waddell, Case Morgan, Persephone Mrazik, Damian Burrell, Aidan Trammel, Xandyr Trammel, Silas Hawk, Felix Hawk, Asa Hawk, Sadie Trent, Zoe Baxter, and Magnolia Holley. And dear family friend Maline Dyer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Irene Dixon Renner; parents John & Mary Belle Renner; sisters and brother-in-laws: Nell & Jr. Tweed, Mettra & Godfrey Anderson, Myrtle & Tom Crocker, Catherine & Frank Wiemer, Frances & Percy Taylor, Mable & Lethiel Ottinger, Hassie & Alvie Holt; and brothers and sister-in-laws: Carl & Isabelle Renner, Robert Renner, Humphrey Renner, Orville & Elsie Renner, and Paul Renner.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7th at the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with Milton Mathers officiating.
The family will be receiving friends from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7th at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill to join the procession to the committal service.
Pallbearers will be: Tom Knittel, A.D. Frye, Caleb Renner, A.J. Taylor, Brian Hawk, and Cory Rhodes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: J.F. Copp, Wesley Holt, Arlin Holt, Winzo Rice, Alford Taylor, Justin Copp, Danny Cutshall, and Ronald Householder
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.