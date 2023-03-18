JOHNSON CITY - Johnnie Hodges Lane, 89, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
She was a native of Piney Flats, and a daughter of the late Clifton Hodges and Georgia Wexler Hodges. She spent many years at home raising her daughters before going on to work as a cafeteria manager in the Johnson City school system until her retirement in 1993.
Johnnie will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and caring great-grandmother. She was a Christian, and enjoyed attending service at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church when her health allowed it. She also loved to paint, sew, do all manner of crafts, and spend her time socializing when she could.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: husband, Robert Lane, in 1993; and three sisters, Bennie White, Nancy Lamaster, and Elizabeth “Sosie” Thomas.
Those surviving includer her daughters: Diane Lane, Donna Walker and husband John; granddaughter, Devonna Morgan and husband Tony; and great-granddaughter, Hayden Morgan.
Those who wish to pay their respects to Johnnie may do so between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Burial will take place in a private family ceremony at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats at a later time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Lane family. (423)282-1521