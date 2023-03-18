JOHNSON CITY - Johnnie Hodges Lane, 89, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

She was a native of Piney Flats, and a daughter of the late Clifton Hodges and Georgia Wexler Hodges. She spent many years at home raising her daughters before going on to work as a cafeteria manager in the Johnson City school system until her retirement in 1993.

