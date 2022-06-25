GREGG HOLLOW - Johnnie Bill Gregg, 70, of Gregg Hollow, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2022 at his residence. He was a loving, kind man who had many friends, especially the staff at the Gray Pharmacy.
Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Gregg, Sr. and Jessie May (Ryans) Gregg; his brothers, Verlin, Marshall, Frankie, Lawrence Jr. “Junie”, and two infant brothers. He is survived by his brothers, Paul Gregg and Kenny Gregg; his sister-in-law, Terresia Ann Gregg; his nieces, Teresa Diane Ellis and husband Mark, Kimberly Cutshall and fiancée, D.J. Gilbert; his nephew, Geoffrey Gregg; his great nieces, Stephanie Ellis, Brittany Cutshall, Tiffany Ferguson and husband, Josh, Harley Cutshall; his great-great nephews, Cameron and Jackson Ellis; along with many friends and neighbors.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Bacon-Kincheloe Cemetery, Jonesborough, with Pastor Eddie McAmis officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
