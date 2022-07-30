ELIZABETHTON – John William McKeehan, Jr., age 70, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence after a brief but intense battle with cancer.
John was a lifetime resident of Elizabethton. He was born on March 4, 1952 to the late John William McKeehan, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth Rowe McKeehan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rada and three brothers, Louis, Ted and Terry.
John joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1976, serving 8 years as an infantryman. He then joined the Tennessee Army National Guard and served another 27 years, where he retired as Sergeant First Class. In the guard he served as both a mechanic and Mess Sergeant. Serving throughout Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom, he was twice deployed to Iraq and once stateside, along with countless other voluntary missions.
John touched many lives during his long military and professional driving career, leaving his unique and distinctive mark on all those he met. A man who could drive anything with wheels, he surely logged millions of miles in his lifetime. He had a work ethic beyond compare. John has worked for Kenan Advantage Group for the past 7 years, hauling hazmat tankers. The family would like to express a special thanks to all John’s friends and colleagues for their kindness during this challenging time.
John loved to be outside, whether it be farming, gardening, logging, driving or just a good ole fashioned bonfire. He was an avid collector his whole life, leaving behind a vast accumulation of assorted treasures for his family to discover.
Those left to cherish and honor his legacy include his loving wife of 25 years, Leigh Chambers McKeehan, who was by his side to the end; his sons, John III (Lori), David, Eric and Chris (Kurt); grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Cody), Dylan and Waylon; great grandchild, William Brody; his sister, Linnie (Frank); and his brothers, Charlie (Cherryann), Tony (Jane), Bud (Loretta) and Jackie (Kim). Many other nephews, nieces and cousins of McKeehan Ridge and surrounding areas, many army and trucking buddies and his special canine companion, Lacy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN, 37604). Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.hathawaypercyfuneralhome.com. Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services, 101 East F. Street Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423 543-5544 is honored to serve the family of John William McKeehan, Jr.