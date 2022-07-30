ELIZABETHTON – John William McKeehan, Jr., age 70, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence after a brief but intense battle with cancer.

John was a lifetime resident of Elizabethton. He was born on March 4, 1952 to the late John William McKeehan, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth Rowe McKeehan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rada and three brothers, Louis, Ted and Terry.