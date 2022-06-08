JOHNSON CITY - John William Jenkins, 42, of Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1998. John was raised by his loving grandparents and was a son of the late William Harvey Jenkins. He was a devoted Christian and a member of the Hawthorne Covenant Church of the Brethren. John was known for his big heart and love for his family and friends. No matter what, he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. John enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and collecting movies. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hester Jenkins and an aunt, Melba Renzi.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Little of Virginia Beach, VA; grandfather, Aubrey Frank Jenkins of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Jennifer Palomino of Portsmouth, VA, Megan Palmer of Norfolk, VA, Rebekah Honaker and her husband, Bryan of Piney Flats; step-sisters, Barbara Nisswell and Betty Anderson; uncles, Luke Renzi and Paul Jenkins and his wife, Natalie; aunts, Joyce Jenkins and Alicia Campbell; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Stephen Persutti.
Funeral services for John will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Edgefield Cemetery, Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245