JOHNSON CITY - John Wesley Dance, age 71, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late John Curry Dance and Lorena E. Hamm Dance. John completed courses at Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Elizabethton, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith. John enjoyed his Harley Davidson, and his great love was listening to his Ham radio. He enjoyed working on electronics and spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Cathryn Kelly Dance, of the home; three sons, Darren Lawson and wife Tammy, of Bristol, TN, John Lawson and wife Jenny, of Chuckey, TN, and J.E. Dance; three grandchildren, John Mark Moore and wife Risha, Ashlee Simerly and husband Chris and J.R.; five Great-Grandchildren, Chance, Anson, Madi, Arianna, and Kailyn; several cousins also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of John Wesley Dance was conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Dance, Alex Dance, Darren Lawson, John Lawson, John Mark Moore, and Chance Moore, and a special cousin, Joi Dance.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to American Kidney Association at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. and American Heart Association at 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Dance family.