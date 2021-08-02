JOHNSON CITY - John “Wayne” Oliver, age 58, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was born on November 20, 1962 to the late Johnny Dean and Mary Katherine Tester Oliver.
Fishing, cars, and motorcycles were his hobbies. In his younger years he also enjoyed dirt biking.
Survivors include his son, David (and wife, Andrea) Oliver; grandchildren, Emma and Jaxson Oliver; sister, Sherry (and husband, Bill) Jones; and girlfriend, Rhonda Greene.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 pm.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Oliver family. (423) 282-1521