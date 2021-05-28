It is with great sadness that the family of John Wallace Walker announces his passing on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 9:44 AM, at the age of 94. His Wife of 69 years, Charlotte Sue Walker, preceded him in death on November 15, 2020. John grew up in the hollers of Piney Flats, Tennessee, with his Family. Mom: Lessie Gay, Dad: Dumas, Brothers: Norman and Duard. John attended East Tennessee State, then joined the Navy for two years. When he got out of the Navy, he attended Milligan College in Tennessee. He was on the tennis team. They went without losing a game and he got multiple school letters. He met the love of his life, Charlotte Sue Walker, as she was working at the Majestic Theatre in Johnson City, Tennessee, then soon got married. They visited his Aunt Mattie (who owned the Ridgewood Hotel) in Daytona Beach, Florida, fell in love with the city, and moved there. John and Sue attended First Christian Church, in Daytona Beach, for many years. John began his teaching career in Lake Helen, Florida, where he was Principal. Later John was a 6-grade teacher at North Ridgewood Elementary in Daytona Beach. He later became Principal at that same school. John helped start the Halifax Teacher’s Federal Credit Union, where they later merged with Launch Credit Union. John loved to play golf (and should have become a pro). He had 27 “registered” holes-in-one. He also maintained Club Championships in Golf. John loved to play at PAR-3 Golf Course, Daytona Beach, where he held the “course record”. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jeffrey Norman Walker (Mary Ellen), and Robin Elaine Jimenez (David). John will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Brandon (deceased), Jeremy, Alexa (Rayan), Rachel, great-grandchild Liam, and by nephews and nieces: Cindy Gober (Billy), Teresa Knox (Kevin), Buff (Debbie), Gary (Gina), Tracy (Susan). A graveside Funeral Service in memory of John was held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, 1 pm at Lohman Funeral Homes, 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, Florida.
