John Sumner Dewey, 69, took his last breath on Saturday, March 19, in the arms of his loving wife and family. He had suﬀered brutally for more than ﬁve years from Parkinson’s Disease with Lewy Bodies, also known as Lewy Body Dementia. He is once again free of the pain, fear, and anxiety that are hallmarks of LBD.
John was born in St. Cloud, MN, to the late Lyle and Ethel Dewey. He was a Marine, and served in Vietnam as an Avionics Technician after graduating from Little Falls High School. After the Marines, John earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at St. Cloud State University, and went on to receive a certiﬁcation in Electronics from St. Paul Vo-Tech. He worked in IT in the Minneapolis area for many years before moving to Elizabethton in late 2004. He worked as a Chemical Operator, at Nuclear Fuel Services for 10 years, until he was no longer able to work. He loved being on the company ﬁre brigade, and felt great camaraderie there.
John loved living on Stoney Creek, where he took great interest in the natural world, especially birds and plants. He loved music and storytelling, and could not believe his luck that we landed in an area where both are celebrated fully. It was a rare day when he did not proclaim “We are so lucky.” Moving to this area was like a rebirth for him, and he left this world with more devoted friends and family than he could have ever imagined. He touched every one of us in ways that cannot be measured.
He is survived by his loving wife, his sweetie pie, Sandra Garrett, his brother-in-law Michael Garrett (Johnson City), nephews Lucas Carroll-Garrett (Johnson City) and Benjamin Carroll-Garrett (West Palm Beach, FL), sister- and brother-in-law Karin and Walter Chrostowski
(Excello, MO) niece Christina (Anthony) Bulen (Columbia, MO), niece Rachael (Christine) Rehm-Zola (Rochester, MN), nephew Tony Chrostowski, dear friend Jami Coker (Jonesborough), and great-nephews Jackson and Eli Chrostowski. He was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Timmers. Minnesota family include his former brother-in-law Al Timmers, brothers Bruce and David, and extended family.
John was a quiet, gentle, kind, and loving soul. His pale blue eyes and subtle smile glowed with love and generosity. “How can I help?” and “We are nothing if not ﬂexible,” were part of his daily devotional. While he will be so dearly missed, those who knew and loved him will carry his tenderness and love with them. Until the stars fall from the sky.
For those interested in making a memorial oﬀering, please consider a donation to any of the following: Lewy Body Dementia Association, Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, The Nature Conservancy, First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton.
A gathering to celebrate his life is planned for Friday, April 22. We wish to thank our many wonderful friends for their love and support, Amedysis Hospice staﬀ (what angels they are), and our wonderful physician, Dr. Reid Blackwelder.