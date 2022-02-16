JOHNSON CITY - John Samuel “Sam” Welsh, 71, of Johnson City, TN peacefully went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2022.
He was born November 19, 1950 in Shreveport, LA. He was a graduate of Fair Park High School, Class of 1968. He later attended Louisiana Tech while studying Agricultural Science. Throughout Sam’s career, he wore a multitude of hats such as a dairy farmer, restaurant owner, oil field equipment supplier, and for the longest part of his life, an over the road truck driver. He met his loving wife, Tracy Balmer Welsh, in 1977 and they were married on February 11, 1978. They enjoyed 44 wonderful years together filled with lots of love and family. Even though he lived in Tennessee for the last 23 years, he never let go of his roots and remained a faithful LSU and New Orleans Saints fan throughout his life.
Sam was survived by his wife, Tracy Welsh; children, Steven Welsh and wife Meghan, Sunny Posey and husband Eric, Lila Archer, Metha Reed; grandchildren, Adrian and Alex Welsh, Drew and Matthew Posey, Brandon and Brooke Lynn Archer, Esme Reed; sister, Mary Lou McDaniel; brother-in-law, Bert; former spouse, Mae Hall; numerous other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Welsh; mother, Ferne Welsh; father-in-law, Tom Balmer; mother-in-law, Jean Balmer; uncle, Glen Walsh.
The family of Sam Welsh will have a visitation from 1-2pm, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 N Riverside Dr, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in the Chapel of Peace. A funeral service will follow at 2pm. The graveside committal service will be held at 3:30pm, Thursday, at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
The family requests donations be made in Sam’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 162 Free Hill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615 or the Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services is honored to serve the Welsh Family.