JOHNSON CITY - John Russell Perkins, Johnson City a minister of the gospel, went home on April 14th at the age of 86. His loving spirit left this earth while being cared for at his home by his dedicated and selfless wife, Gail. He was a resident of Carter County. John was born on October 28, 1935 in Johnson County to Clint and Pearl Atwood Perkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Pearl Perkins, a brother Clint Jr. Perkins, and a sister Peggy Emmert. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gail Burchfield Perkins, and his four children: Donna Webb and husband Steve, Debra Scalf and husband Larry, John D. Perkins and wife Jenny, and Judith Lewis; 14 grandchildren: Michael Johnson,
Nathan Webb, Clint Webb, Bree Rhea, Sable Long, Dillon Hoyle, Legend Scalf, Keet Scalf, Jordan Carder, Jessi Norman, John D. “Trey” Perkins Jr., Jillian Perkins, William “Kyler” Lewis, and MaKenna Lewis; 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
John was ordained in 1967 and served the Lord at a multitude of churches in the region for 50 years before retiring in 2015. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1975. He had numerous certifications and served in various positions during his career in the ministry. He was a chaplain at the James H. Quillen VA in for eight years. He was a farmer at heart and lived his life according to the Farmer’s Creed: “....I believe my life will be measured ultimately by what I have done for my fellowman, and by this standard I fear no judgment. I believe that when a man comes to the end and sums up his days, he should be able to stand tall, and feel pride in the life he has lived. I believe that my God, and my work makes all this possible.” He earned the recognition of Farmer of the Year. John took pride in the fact he related so well to those in his congregations due to the diversity of his work history and strong work ethic.
The family will have a private celebration of life to honor him at Memorial Funeral Home and Pastor Perkins will be laid to rest at Happy Valley Memorial Park.The grandsons will be pallbearers. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Perkins family