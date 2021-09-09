Born August 28,1992, at JCMC to John Coomer and the late Debbie Sue Shelton Coomer, he passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
John was preceded in death by his mother Debbie, his grandparents Ed & Fannie Coomer, and Jim & Lucille Milhorn.
Those left to cherish his sweet memories, other than his dad, John, are a very special second set of parents who've raised him and taken care of him, Helen & Danny Milhorn; special cousins whom he considered his sisters and brothers, Felicia (Michael) ONeal, Teresa Milhorn, Timothy (Brenda) Milhorn, Jennifer (Jeff) Price, Mary (Eddie) White, Ben(Tanya) Milhorn, Matthew Hicks, Jacob Price, Jordan Price, Eddie White, Caleb Ford, and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be at Grace Free Will Baptist Church, 2110 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 2PM to 4PM. A graveside committal service will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating. Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Crumley House, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681, or to One Acre Café, 603 W. Walnut St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Coomer/Milhorn families.