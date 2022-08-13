JOHNSON CITY - John Morrison, KC4SAW, 74, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

John was born in Johnson City Tennessee on April 5th, 1948. He was an avid amateur radio operator who contacted and made friends with people from all over the world. He was a faithful member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. While not able to attend church services in person, he remained ever committed in his faith and his church.

Trending Recipe Video