JOHNSON CITY - John Morrison, KC4SAW, 74, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
John was born in Johnson City Tennessee on April 5th, 1948. He was an avid amateur radio operator who contacted and made friends with people from all over the world. He was a faithful member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. While not able to attend church services in person, he remained ever committed in his faith and his church.
John’s infectious spirit and overwhelmingly positive attitude was a hallmark of who he was. He had a way of impacting those around him in an unmistakable manner. His engaging personality, quick wit and humor put people at ease with his disability. John will be missed
The Morrison family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on August 14, 2022 from 5 pm until 6:30 pm. With a funeral service to follow. The Rev. Dr. Kip Laxon and The Rev. Douglas Grove-DeJarnette will officiate. A graveside service will take place on Monday August 15 at 11: am in Shoun-Goodwin Cemetery in Doe Valley, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.