On September 4, 2020 the soul of John Merritt was delivered to his maker.
John always knew, even from an early age, what he wanted from life. He was very gifted intellectually, especially in the field of Russian language. At the age of 10, John would stay after school with his teacher studying conversation, reading and writing the Russian language. John and his mother went to DC about this time to see an aunt living across the street from the Russian Embassy. The aunt recognized John's talents and made a point to take John to the Russian Embassy introducing him along with all his skills. John was awarded 8 to 10 scholarships to UT and other universities along the way where his knowledge and love grew for the Russian culture.
John used his talents at all levels during his 57 years of living. While living in Houston, Texas for many years, he managed huge communication network facilities. NBA was one of his great loves along with the Dallas Cowboys being his favorite NFL team. The thirst for knowledge was a never ending proposition for John. The past year, astronomy was high on his list of learning. For all the wisdom he pursued, there was one item that was on the top of his list, the love of his family and his pets, which knew no bounds.
John's life with his first wife, brought forth two daughters and one stepson which he loved all dearly. Life moved forward and John remarried and has one step daughter.
He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd John Merritt; maternal grandparents, Bates; and paternal grandparents, Merritt.
John leaves behind his wife Elena Merritt; his mother Penny Merritt; two brothers Joe Merritt (Michele) and Daniel Merritt (Tammy); two daughters; one stepson; one step daughter; one uncle; one aunt; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family visitation will be held on September 9th, 2020 at 3pm at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home.
