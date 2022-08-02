WATAUGA - John Mark Wade, age 69, of Watauga, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. John was born April 8, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John William “Bill” Wade and Barbara Whannel Wade. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Howard Wade.
John was a graduate of Cincinnati Bible Seminary and then earned his Master’s Degree in Near Eastern Studies at Cincinnati Christian Seminary. He went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the University of North Texas in Library Science. He retired as a Theological Librarian at Emmanuel Christian Seminary and was a member of Central Community Christian Church. John was an avid archeologist and had participated in multiple digs in the Middle East- Israel, Tunisia and Jordan. He loved to go RV camping and traveling all over the world. He loved to garden, and feed his pet fish he proudly displayed in his beautiful fishpond. John led a Men’s Bible Study in his home where they also did community outreach programs in the area.
Those left to cherish his legacy include his wife, Connie Morgan Wade; his son, John Joseph Wade and his fiancée Grace Smith; his sister-in-law, Belinda Witte and her husband Bill of Cincinnati, OH; his sisters, Rebekah Wade Moore and her husband James of Mableton, GA, Martha Lynn Wade of Papua, New Guinea, Donita Wade Lockridge and her husband Stony of Fayetteville, GA; and his brother, Curtis Wade of Douglasville, GA. His extended family includes five nieces: Catherine Moore, Sandy Lockridge, Amanda Lockridge and Samantha Wade; and three nephews, Charles Witte, Daniel Moore and William Lockridge.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of John Mark Wade will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Todd Wolfe, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The service will be livestreamed from the Chapel. To view the livestream, simply visit our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on John’s obituary. At the beginning of the obituary there will be a link (one room livestream) simply click on the link and the livestream will begin promptly at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
The graveside service will follow in the Scalf Cemetery in Watauga. The Men’s Bible Study Group – Steve Humphries, Michael Bales, Danny VanDyke, Mick Fowler, David Hayes, Ricky York and Jim Malenda will service as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Mattingly, Rick Bullard, Bill Hudson, Mike Loudermilk, Tom Grutsch, and James Pace and deceased members: Joe Morgan, Tom Hornsby, Delno Brown and Larry Hammons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Seminary Library Fund at Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan College, P.O. Box 750 Milligan, Tennessee 37682 or to Johnson University – The John Mark Wade Scholarship Fund, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of John Mark Wade.