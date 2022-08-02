WATAUGA - John Mark Wade, age 69, of Watauga, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. John was born April 8, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John William “Bill” Wade and Barbara Whannel Wade. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Howard Wade.

John was a graduate of Cincinnati Bible Seminary and then earned his Master’s Degree in Near Eastern Studies at Cincinnati Christian Seminary. He went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the University of North Texas in Library Science. He retired as a Theological Librarian at Emmanuel Christian Seminary and was a member of Central Community Christian Church. John was an avid archeologist and had participated in multiple digs in the Middle East- Israel, Tunisia and Jordan. He loved to go RV camping and traveling all over the world. He loved to garden, and feed his pet fish he proudly displayed in his beautiful fishpond. John led a Men’s Bible Study in his home where they also did community outreach programs in the area.

Recommended for you