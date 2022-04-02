JOHNSON CITY - John Mark Ornduff, age 55 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Perry Ornduff, his daughter, Emma Ornduff, and his special sidekicks, his dogs; Pearl, Squirrel and Beef.
Burial services are private to the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Ornduff Family.