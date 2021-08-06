JOHNSON CITY - John M. Young, 89, of Johnson City died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Abundant Living Care Center. He was a native of Bakersville, North Carolina, son of the late Ernest Frank and Ruth Evangeline Slagle Young.
John was a retired accountant for the Volunteer Natural Gas Company since 1980 after 27 years of service. He continued working at Edwards and Associates and the Sundance Group Inc. He was a former member of the Kiwanis Club.
He was a member of the Central Baptist Church since 1953.
In addition to his parents, a sister Mary Kathleen Young and granddaughter Haley Paige Young all preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Dolores White Young; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Dennis Davenport of Johnson City; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Mark and Lora Young of Johnson City, Bruce and Revonda Young of Asheville, NC and Michael and Marcia Young of Lakeville, MA; nineteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 2-4:00 pm at the Central Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm under the direction of Rev. Gene Elliott and Rev. Tony Martin will provide music. A committal service will be conducted on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00 am in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601
