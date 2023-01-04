John Louis Crawford, age 83, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
John was born October 16, 1939 to Louis & Willa Crawford and grew up in Jonesborough. After graduation from Jonesboro High School, John attended East Tennessee State College and worked at Summers Hardware before going to work in the Analytical Lab of the Organic Chemical Department at Tennessee Eastman, where he worked until his retirement. John enjoyed boating, motorcycles, golfing, music, games, and “The Price is Right”. He was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, John is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Jane Hartman Crawford, daughter, Angie Crawford Hill, two grandchildren, Brett and Amber Hill, and several cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Mark Crawford, and a grandson, Shay Hill.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Friday, January 6, 2023, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with visitation from 3:00-4:00 P.M. and service to follow at 4:00 P.M., with Rev. Michael Lester, officiating.
The family suggests memorial gifts in John’s memory to Jonesborough United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Jonesborough, TN 37659, or the National Kidney Foundation, 5923 Kingston Pike #130, Knoxville, TN 37919.