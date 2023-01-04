John Louis Crawford, age 83, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.

John was born October 16, 1939 to Louis & Willa Crawford and grew up in Jonesborough. After graduation from Jonesboro High School, John attended East Tennessee State College and worked at Summers Hardware before going to work in the Analytical Lab of the Organic Chemical Department at Tennessee Eastman, where he worked until his retirement. John enjoyed boating, motorcycles, golfing, music, games, and “The Price is Right”. He was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church.