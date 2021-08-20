UNICOI - John Lee McFadden, age 70, Unicoi, passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home while he was in the loving care of his family. He is a son of the late John Harding McFadden and Martha Witcher McFadden. John was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
John, along with his twin brother Bob, was active in Little League as a child and both continued enjoying sports throughout high school. He graduated from UCHS in 1970. He graduated with a BS in Business from ETSU in 1975 and retained his love for ETSU during the rest of his life. John so enjoyed attending the ball games and cheering on the Bucs. Something that gave John much pleasure was the companionship of good friends while enjoying a lively round of golf. He spent many happy hours chasing golf balls and riding around the greens.
John shared his love of fast cars with Bob at the Bristol Drag Races and with his friend, Phil at BMS NASCAR races. He was a member at First Baptist, Ninth Street Baptist, and Cavalry in Erwin. For the last fourteen years John joyfully attended Grace Fellowship in Johnson City, where he participated in several areas of service. John relished in his roles as a greeter and a server during the Lord’s Supper.
John was happily married to Teresa since 1977. They had one daughter, Andrea who they both adored. John worked in several financial institutions and owned his own Allstate Insurance Agency. He was currently employed by Clinchfield Credit Union as VP of Collections. John would have been there eight years in September. He will be greatly missed by his co-workers and clients.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles Edgar Johnson and Estellene Elliott Johnson.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of forty-four years, Teresa Johnson McFadden; his daughter, Andrea McFadden Stevenson (Chris), Johnson City; twin brother, Robert “Bob” McFadden (Becky Webb), Limestone; one sister, Connie Smith (Frederick), Portsmouth, VA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charlie and Angela Johnson, Unicoi; Aunt Jennie W. Bailey, Erwin; two nephews: Steve and Pamela Smith, their children, Ruby and Diego, of Portsmouth, VA, Bart and Kelly McFadden, their child, Samuel of Knoxville; special extended family members: Phillip and Carla McLain, Bill and Connie Roberts; several cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor John Kuhne will officiate at the 2:00 P.M. celebration of life service. Eulogy will be delivered by Teresa McFadden. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Neil Johnson, Richard Hall, Steve Smith, Bart McFadden, Mitch Manuel, Kenny Cline, and Harvey Mitchell.
Flowers will be accepted however, those wishing may make memorial donations in memory of John to: Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Due to Covid 19 precautions, masks will be available for those who may need one.
