CHUCKEY - John Kenneth Butler, Jr. of Chuckey, TN, known to most as “Johnny”, left us on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Born in Oakland, CA at the US Naval Hospital July 3, 1950, to the late John Kenneth and Aileen McMahan Butler of the Bogard Community, Cocke County Tennessee. John subsequently lived in Maryland, Norfolk, Newport and Knoxville. In Knoxville he received his early education graduating from Farragut High School in 1968. While attending Farragut John excelled academically and actively participated in many sports throughout his time there.
He attended UT and in 1991 graduated from Northeast State Community Technical College with an Associate of Applied Sciences Degree. After working in Erwin, TN developing plastic injection mold components he attended ETSU and was awarded a Bachelor of General Studies Degree in 2010.
John was devoted to music, playing guitar, bass and mandolin as well as singing. His interest was in the amplification of sound. He was a member of many East TN country bands performing locally and out of state. Johnny’s other love was hockey which began when he lived in Washington DC, and he played often while employed installing sound systems all over the District.
John was proceeded in death by his mother, Aileen McMahan Butler and father, John Kenneth Butler Sr, as well as his younger brother Jeffrey Butler. He leaves behind his longtime friend Mary Jo Robbins as well as one sister, Julia Criss (Bill) of Johnson City, TN. His sister-in-law Lillian Butler of Colorado, and his nieces and nephew, Sean Criss (Jennifer), Jenny Butler Pool (Wyllys), Trinette DuHart (LeYan) and many grand- nieces and nephews.
Johnny had the kindest heart, was a magnificent storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor and superior intellect. He was a generous spirit that will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A service will be held at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN Spring of 2022.