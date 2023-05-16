ELIZABETHTON - John Joseph Wiggins, born December 21, 1932, passed May 15, 2023.
John Joseph Wiggins was a son, brother, uncle, soldier, husband, father, grandfather, and most importantly, he was a child of God.
John loved his family, his country, his church and his grandson. John was a proud veteran of the Korean War and Desert Storm. He retired from TVA in 1993.
John was a loving husband for 43 years to his wife Peggy, a loving father to his sons Michael, Marc and Paul, and a loving grandfather to John Parker and extended family, Mary Weddle, Sarah, Jordan and Judd Howser.
John was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, TN. He loved and served his church in various capacities. He was involved in many missionary projects with the church, including travel to Venezuela and annual trips to Roane Mountain Vacation Bible School. He especially loved the Saturday Men’s Breakfast, and the Sunday Lunch Bunch held a special place in his heart.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Maymie McCall Wiggins, five brothers and four sisters, and Frieda Greene Wiggins - mother of Michael, Marc and Paul.
John is survived by his wife Peggy Wiggins, his sons Michael (Michelle) Wiggins, Marc (Shelli) Wiggins, and Paul (Rhonda) Wiggins, and his grandson, John Parker Wiggins and many other special extended family and friends survive, including Susanne Robbins.
John celebrated his 90th birthday last December, surrounded by friends and family. Everyone who knew John will miss his infectious laughter, great sense of humor, generosity, colorful shirts and ties, and his wonderful personality. He was truly one of a kind. To know John was to love him.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Elizabethton, TN from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 18th. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Todd Hillman and John Bunn officiating. Graveside services will be held at VA Mountain Home at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19th. For his extensive military service, John will be given full military funeral honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations envelopes will be available at the funeral home for the Gideons International or to First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, in memory of John.
Pallbearers will be Lanny Norris, Richard Myers, Harry Ford, Lemi Taylor, Charles Green, Rick Simerly, Jerry Calhoun, Ray Garland, Dean Batchelder
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Messengers Sunday School Class, Sunday Lunch Bunch and his precious church family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Higgins family.
