MOORESVILLE, NC - On February 1, 2021, at age 73, John James Gross, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mooresville, NC. John was born in 1947 to Lillian Hoffmann Gross and the late Harold Gross. John was a retired plant manager and US Army veteran. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold "Hal" Gross, Jr. and his sister, Jane Gross. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Arlette; children, Heather Packenham (David), Shawn Gross and Tracy Spurlock; brothers, Tom Gross (Michelle), Dave Gross (Kerry) and Mike Gross (Karen); grandchildren, Brennan, Emily and Grace Packenham, Justin Gross (Amanda), Evvy and Jacob Spurlock, and his four-legged companion, Lulu. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 11 am, Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC, followed by a service at 11 AM in the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC, is serving the family of Mr. Gross. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
