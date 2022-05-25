JOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022.
He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories.
Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and Shirley Ann Blane Payne in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Frayser High School, where he was widely known for his personality and track and field accomplishments, including the District 440 Yards Champion his senior year. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Memphis State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Jack had a strong work ethic which was present in all of his prior work. He was a Machinist Apprentice with the United States Steel Corporation in Gary, Indiana in 1966; multiple roles with rehabilitation work at the Shelby County Treatment and Research Center 1967-1979; supervisory work at John Morrell & Company 1979-1982; supervisory and managerial roles within Binswanger Glasscraft Products 1982-1984, all in Memphis, Tennessee.
His final role of over 20 years was spent with AFG Industries in Kingsport, Tennessee which began in 1984. His first position with the company was Regional Sales Manager and later became Director of Business Development, which required a move from Memphis to Johnson City. Jack was the recipient of multiple Salesman of the Year Awards from AFG and was a passionate member of their NASCAR Racing Team. The company later re-branded from AFG to AGC, where he retired in 2008.
He was an excellent cook, golfer and talented leather crafter, and he enjoyed the water immensely. Many family vacations were spent in the Cayman Islands so he could scuba dive with his buddies and multiple weekends and time off were spent at different lakes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hal; and canine family, Holly Berry, Heidi, Scarlet, BB and Brandy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Shelia; daughter, Courtney (Judd); grandchildren, Cayleigh and Connor; siblings, Linda and Pam; father-in-law, James; sister-in-law, Cherryl; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Randy Lantz.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Good Samaritan Ministries or charity of your choosing.
