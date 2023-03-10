JOHNSON CITY - John Housley Moore, Jr., 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away from Parkinson’s disease on March 8, 2023, at home with his family. Johnny was born in Johnson City, TN, son of the late John and Mildred Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Moore Brown, and granddaughter, Vivian Lee Carmical. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.
Johnny started at an early age working at Moore Furniture Company, which was started and owned by his parents in downtown Johnson City. He became part-owner and loved taking care of his customers. After 33 years in business, the store was closed because of his father's declining health. Selling furniture was Johnny's calling in life. He sold furniture at Zak's Furniture Store for 20 years and appreciated his loyal customers following him to Zak's.
Johnny had a charming dry sense of humor and loved his New York Yankees, German shepherds, antiques, and family beach vacations. He was a member of the Science Hill class of 1964 and enjoyed attending athletic events with his wife.
Those left to cherish Johnny's life and impact include his beloved wife of 50 years, Janice Collins Moore; daughter, Lindsay Carmical and her husband, Casey; grandchildren, Collins, Evelyn, and John Beckham Carmical; sister, Linda Moore Hodge; nieces and nephew, Darci Lyons, Nikki Hoilman, and Perry Hodge III.
The family will receive friends at Monte Vista Funeral Home at 1900 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023. A graveside service led by Jim Fickley will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Dr. David Moulton, Megan Long, F.N.P., Shelly Howard, N.P., and Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton for their loving care.
Those who prefer a memorial in lieu of flowers may make a donation to First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St, Johnson City, TN 37604.