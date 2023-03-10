JOHNSON CITY - John Housley Moore, Jr., 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away from Parkinson’s disease on March 8, 2023, at home with his family. Johnny was born in Johnson City, TN, son of the late John and Mildred Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Moore Brown, and granddaughter, Vivian Lee Carmical. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.

Johnny started at an early age working at Moore Furniture Company, which was started and owned by his parents in downtown Johnson City. He became part-owner and loved taking care of his customers. After 33 years in business, the store was closed because of his father's declining health. Selling furniture was Johnny's calling in life. He sold furniture at Zak's Furniture Store for 20 years and appreciated his loyal customers following him to Zak's.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you