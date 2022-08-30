John Henry Harris, Jr. departed this way of life on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness. John, Jr. was born in Bostic, NC as the fourth of seven children to John Henry and Dollie W. Harris, Sr. on March 25, 1933. He lived his early years in Glenwood, NC and graduated from Glenwood High School, where he was an ace baseball pitcher and school bus driver.
John, Jr. proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict era and was deployed to France. His work career began with the Clinchfield Railroad and advanced him to the position of Roadmaster with the CSX Corporation covering the North end of the Clinchfield Railroad. After retiring, John, Jr. relocated to Jonesborough, TN and joined Otterbein United Methodist Church in Johnson City where he led the men’s Sunday School class for many years. He also held business positions with the church. During this time, John, Jr. joined the Masonic organization and advanced to 33rd degree and Worshipful Master in the Rhea Lodge in Jonesborough. He was very proud of this accomplishment.
John Henry Harris, Jr. leaves behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Ola Nell Harris; sister, Barbara H. Ollis and husband Roy; brother, Clifford M. Harris; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of John Henry Harris, Jr. in a graveside service to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th Street, Erwin, TN. Reverend Paul Longmire will officiate. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.