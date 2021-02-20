ELIZABETHTON - John Henry Campbell, 86, of Elizabethton, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home. He retired in 1987 from US Steel in Gary, IN before moving back to his birthplace of Elizabethton, TN. He was the son of the late William Dee and Ida Southerland Campbell.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Ilene Spaid and Lotus Milam, brothers, Samuel and James Campbell.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his sons: Johnny C. Campbell (Catherine), Tim Campbell (Debbie), Randy Campbell (Martha); grandchildren: Cheyenne Canku Ota Wi, Destyn, Myrical, and Edyn Campbell, Angel, Dedoy, and Honey Molejon, Chris, Connor, and Madison Campbell; great grandchildren: Leah Doyle, LeeAndra and Logan Long Soldier; stepchildren: Kellie Blackwell and Mike Stott, niece Marie Sparks, and John’s special K-9 friend, Mickey.
The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedysis Hospice and Ballad Health for the exceptional care provided during John’s illness.
The family will greet friends from 10:30 am until a Celebration of John’s life at 12:30 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. A private family graveside service will be held immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road #101, Johnson City, TN 37604, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home 211 N. Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423-542-2232) is honored to serve the Campbell family during this difficult time.