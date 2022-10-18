JOHNSON CITY - John Harrison “Jack” Hansel, 80, died Saturday, October 15th at NHC of Johnson City after a lengthy struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Jack resided in Johnson City, Tennessee, since 1991. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Henry Hansel.

Born in Charleston on 6/26/42, Jack attended high school in Charleston and at Hargrave Military Academy. He received his BA from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC, in 1966. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Independence (CVA62) during the VN War Era. Jack worked for the West Virginia Department of Welfare before returning to school at Virginia Commonwealth University to earn his Masters of Social Work in 1972. He then returned to the West Virginia Department of Welfare to work, and later began his social work career with the Veterans Administration in 1975. He retired from the VA in 2004, having served at VA Medical Centers in Marion, Indiana; Syracuse, New York; and Mountain Home, Tennessee.

