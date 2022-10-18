JOHNSON CITY - John Harrison “Jack” Hansel, 80, died Saturday, October 15th at NHC of Johnson City after a lengthy struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Jack resided in Johnson City, Tennessee, since 1991. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Henry Hansel.
Born in Charleston on 6/26/42, Jack attended high school in Charleston and at Hargrave Military Academy. He received his BA from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC, in 1966. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Independence (CVA62) during the VN War Era. Jack worked for the West Virginia Department of Welfare before returning to school at Virginia Commonwealth University to earn his Masters of Social Work in 1972. He then returned to the West Virginia Department of Welfare to work, and later began his social work career with the Veterans Administration in 1975. He retired from the VA in 2004, having served at VA Medical Centers in Marion, Indiana; Syracuse, New York; and Mountain Home, Tennessee.
A life-long Presbyterian, Jack attended Watauga Presbyterian Church. He served as an elder and sang in the choir. Jack served as a volunteer at Johnson City Meals on Wheels for many years. He also enjoyed playing the recorder with the Dennis Recorder Consort. He was known for his gentle kindness as well as his enjoyment of football and a good beer. His Welsh corgis were a source of joy for him.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Ruth Crawford, of the home; his sister Ann Burger and her husband Robert Burger, as well as their three daughters: Sarah Wilds, Meg Edwards, Nell Kirst, and their families; many members of his wife’s family; as well as many friends who loved him.
His wife is so very grateful for the support of WAPC members, neighbors, and friends. Special thanks to the hard-working and compassionate staff at NHC, especially in Section Three.
The family of Jack Hansel will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Beginning at 5:30, those gathered will have an opportunity to share fond memories of Jack. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM the following day, October 22, 2022 at Watauga Presbyterian Church, 610 East Watauga Avenue in Johnson City.
Those attending services are asked to wear an appropriate face covering for the duration of both indoor services.
A committal service will be conducted at 9:00 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery gate by 8:50 AM to go in procession to the committal shelter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Watauga Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.