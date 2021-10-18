JOHNSON CITY - John H. Hughes, age 82, of Johnson City, TN, died October 16, 2021 at the James H. Quillen VA Community Living Center. He was born in Bakersville, North Carolina on August 1, 1939. He graduated from Bowman High School in 1957. Mr. Hughes served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1965 as a flight deck engineer on the USS Midway. After almost 30 years of service, Mr. Hughes retired from Alemite Company in Johnson City as a shipping clerk. He was a member of the Pinecrest Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton B. Hughes and Hazel Hughes Johnson, stepfather
Clifford Johnson; one sister and brother-in-law Ann Hughes Ward and Warfield Ward; and one brother Roger S. Hughes.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Heather Hughes of Johnson City, TN; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a special friend, Lin Nelen.
A service to honor the life of John H. Hughes will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park following the service on Thursday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the caregivers at the James H. Quillen VA Community Living Center for the excellent care they gave Mr. Hughes.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Pinecrest Baptist Church, 2129 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
