John Grisham Love III passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Indian Path Community Hospital.
John was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, but spent most of his life in Johnson City before moving to Church Hill in recent years. He had graduated from University School and gone on to study at Nashville Auto Diesel College.
He was happiest working in ways that kept his hands busy and his body moving. While working as a landscaping contractor or as a mechanic, John was never still for very long. He enjoyed skateboarding and tinkering with the engines of personal projects when he wasn’t working.
Christ was first in his life, and he had attended services at Downtown Christian Church in Johnson City.
John overcame many obstacles in his life, and through them strengthened his heart for others. He loved unconditionally and wanted others to know it. He is remembered for his strong will, his dedication to others, and his absolute devotion as a father.
He is preceded in death by his father, John G. Love II; paternal grandparents, John G. Love Sr. and Etta Morgan Love; and maternal grandmother, Juanita McKenzie.
He is survived by his cherished son, Noah Love; wife, Kayla Love; mother, Donna McKenzie and husband Terry Washington; brothers, Adam Love and Paul Love; maternal grandfather, Don McKenzie; and many more family and friends.
John’s family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 11:00 AM the following day, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Service will be officiated by Dr. Eddie Fine. Those attending are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521