JOHNSON CITY - John Graham Spurrier, III, Johnson City, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a brief illness.
Graham was a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1957.
He was a son of the late Rev. John Graham Spurrier, Jr. and Marjorie Orr Spurrier.
Graham was a 1960 graduate of Science Hill High School and attended E.T.S.U., where he was a member of the Buc’s baseball team.
He retired from Johnson City Parks and Rec, where he was a Supervisor for several years.
Graham formerly served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Graham loved the beach. He enjoyed following Science Hill High School athletics, working out with his friends at The Wellness Center, and especially enjoyed watching and supporting his brother Steve throughout his coaching career.
Graham is survived by his son, John Graham Spurrier, IV, and wife Elizabeth, Hendersonville; three grandchildren, Sydney DiAnna Spurrier, John Graham Spurrier, V, and Logan Clay Spurrier, all of Hendersonville; his sister, Sara Spurrier and husband Jim, Green Cove Springs, FL; his brother, Steve Spurrier and wife Jerri, Gainesville, FL; his girlfriend, Elaine Troutman, Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews.
A private family service for Graham will be held in Florida at a later date, however, friends may register their presence at Appalachian Funeral Home anytime between 9:00 A.M. & 4:00 P.M. on Monday, December 21st, Tuesday, December 22nd and Wednesday 23rd, 2020.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorials may be made in Graham’s name to the Science Hill High School Athletic Department, 1509 John Exum Pkwy. Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601
(423-928-6111)