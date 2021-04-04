JOHNSON CITY - John Glover, age 68, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. John was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Raymond and Elizabeth Maier Glover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Glover and Leroy Johnson.
John Glover was a member of Heartland Fellowship Church and enjoyed weightlifting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Debbie Glover of the home; his son, Kurt Glover and wife Madelyn of Limestone, TN; his grandson, Asher Glover of Limestone, TN; two brothers, Steve Glover of Thomasville, NC and Paul Glover of Kingsport, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of John Glover will be conducted at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Marvin Slagle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the Lyons Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am on Wednesday. Active Pallbearers will be Mike Buck, Dave Saults, Josh Smith, Jason Davis, Anthony Ford, and Jeff Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Burl Mast, Ralph Slagle, and Gary Carter.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
