HAMPTON - John Garland Lewis, 81, Hampton, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Paul Edward and Beulah Lewis. He was a 1959 graduate of Hampton High School and Elizabethton Business College. He served in the United States Army in Korea from 1959 until 1961. He was owner/operator of Hampton Tire Company for 45 years. John was a former Carter County Commissioner for 12 years serving not only the people in the 6th district (Hampton, Poga, Little Milligan and Valley Forge), but also the people in the surrounding communities. He loved people. He was known as the Mayor of Hampton. John was a member of Victory Baptist Church and also attended Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Shelton, Randy and Paul Lewis.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Peggy White Lewis. Three Daughters: Kim (Doug) Vines, Hampton, Joni Kaye (Jonathan) Sams, Elizabethton and Juli Renee (Josh) Lewis, Watauga. Four Grandchildren: Brett Allen Cable, Alana Maye Range, Annie Pearl Lewis, and Hunter Jayden Lee Sams. One Step-Grandson: Jaden Burem. Two Sisters: Nadine Million, Chattanooga and Rose Smith, Johnson City. Three Brothers: Jim (Susan) Lewis, Kingsport, Wayne Lewis, Bluff City and Pat (Linda) Lewis, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mark Fowler, Rev. Jerry Honeycutt and Rev. Jack Lyons officiating. Music will be provided by his daughter: Juli “Blue” Lewis, and Rev. Larry Montgomery. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with the Rev. Larry Montgomery officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Doug Vines, Josh Lewis, Jonathan Sams, Steve Lewis, Jack Whitehead, Shane Lewis, Brett Cable and Jason Carden. Honorary Pallbearers will be: John D. Snyder, Lawrence Hodge, Harold Dugger, Roy Livingston, Ray Lyons, Rev. Buddy Street, Rev. Bobby Stout, Larry Tipton, J.L. Norris, Richard Norris, Jackie Cable, J.D. Smith and Bill Shoun. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday January 21, 2023 in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, the staff of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and his friends and family for their support. Everyone attending the Graveside Service is requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lewis family.