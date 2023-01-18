HAMPTON - John Garland Lewis, 81, Hampton, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Paul Edward and Beulah Lewis. He was a 1959 graduate of Hampton High School and Elizabethton Business College. He served in the United States Army in Korea from 1959 until 1961. He was owner/operator of Hampton Tire Company for 45 years. John was a former Carter County Commissioner for 12 years serving not only the people in the 6th district (Hampton, Poga, Little Milligan and Valley Forge), but also the people in the surrounding communities. He loved people. He was known as the Mayor of Hampton. John was a member of Victory Baptist Church and also attended Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Shelton, Randy and Paul Lewis.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Peggy White Lewis. Three Daughters: Kim (Doug) Vines, Hampton, Joni Kaye (Jonathan) Sams, Elizabethton and Juli Renee (Josh) Lewis, Watauga. Four Grandchildren: Brett Allen Cable, Alana Maye Range, Annie Pearl Lewis, and Hunter Jayden Lee Sams. One Step-Grandson: Jaden Burem. Two Sisters: Nadine Million, Chattanooga and Rose Smith, Johnson City. Three Brothers: Jim (Susan) Lewis, Kingsport, Wayne Lewis, Bluff City and Pat (Linda) Lewis, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews.